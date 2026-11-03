Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Court rulings allow some to play, while some are forced to sit, leaving coaches frustrated.
The college basketball season tipped off in earnest Monday amid circumstances unseen in the game’s century-plus history — dozens of players across the country playing after winning court orders against the NCAA’s new eligibility rules.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The college basketball season tipped off in earnest Monday amid circumstances unseen in the game’s century-plus history — dozens of players across the country playing after winning court orders against the NCAA’s new eligibility rules.
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