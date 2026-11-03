Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Hours before the escalation both Trump and Vance expressed optimism about Iran seeking a deal with Washington.
The United States military struck targets in the Strait of Hormuz in response to an Iranian missile attack — a retaliation described as a defensive measure by U.S. officials to take out missile launchers at Qeshm Island which were used against an American aircraft.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The United States military struck targets in the Strait of Hormuz in response to an Iranian missile attack — a retaliation described as a defensive measure by U.S. officials to take out missile launchers at Qeshm Island which were used against an American aircraft.
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