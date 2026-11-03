Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
In an address at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, President Trump calls the former FBI director a ‘dirty cop.’
The Trump administration’s third criminal case against former FBI Director James Comey rests with Judge Trevor McFadden, who could decide to dismiss the fledgling prosecution this week before a deadline looming on Thursday.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Trump administration’s third criminal case against former FBI Director James Comey rests with Judge Trevor McFadden, who could decide to dismiss the fledgling prosecution this week before a deadline looming on Thursday.
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