Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The Justice Department is sending around 1,000 individuals to watch polls across the country on election day.
Published:
Updated:
Several heavily Democratic counties will force U.S. Justice Department election monitors to wait outside of the voting facilities on Tuesday as the DOJ prepares to launch the “largest” monitoring operation in American history, according to the Civil Rights Division. One county prosecutor is warning residents that they do not have to participate in interviews with any plainclothes officials waiting outside of those voting centers.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Several heavily Democratic counties will force U.S. Justice Department election monitors to wait outside of the voting facilities on Tuesday as the DOJ prepares to launch the “largest” monitoring operation in American history, according to the Civil Rights Division. One county prosecutor is warning residents that they do not have to participate in interviews with any plainclothes officials waiting outside of those voting centers.
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