Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
A new business model could be required for the years ahead.
Published:
Updated:
Fox News Channel’s ratings are cratering amidst the midterm elections when they ought to be booming. The dip gives a glimpse of what’s ahead for press organizations built around President Trump’s MAGA movement, alerting them — and the advertisers they rely on — that a new business model is required for the years ahead.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Fox News Channel’s ratings are cratering amidst the midterm elections when they ought to be booming. The dip gives a glimpse of what’s ahead for press organizations built around President Trump’s MAGA movement, alerting them — and the advertisers they rely on — that a new business model is required for the years ahead.
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