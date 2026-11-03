Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The Democratic leader is betting big on bringing new blood to the Senate chamber, but will need to rely on proven, hardscrabble tactics to bring his most progressive freshmen caucus members to heel.
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When Senator Susan Collins went on air this weekend to decry mudslinging in the midterms, it wasn’t just her opponent she accused of lying about her, but the chamber’s top Democrat and a longtime colleague, Senator Chuck Schumer.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
When Senator Susan Collins went on air this weekend to decry mudslinging in the midterms, it wasn’t just her opponent she accused of lying about her, but the chamber’s top Democrat and a longtime colleague, Senator Chuck Schumer.
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