Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Nearly two dozen left-wing progressives could join Washington’s ranks after Tuesday’s midterm elections, even as polling shows many Americans remain wary of the movement.
Published:
Updated:
The Democratic Socialists of America core bloc in Congress — often dubbed the “Squad” — is expected to roughly double from seven members to as many as 16, a number that swells to two dozen when counting left-wing progressives who share similar views but aren’t formally tied to the DSA, according to new reports.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Democratic Socialists of America core bloc in Congress — often dubbed the “Squad” — is expected to roughly double from seven members to as many as 16, a number that swells to two dozen when counting left-wing progressives who share similar views but aren’t formally tied to the DSA, according to new reports.
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