Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Former FBI director is charged with illicit transmission of national defense information.
Published:
Updated:
The charging of the former FBI director James Comey for the third time on the same day that his daughter secured a major victory against the Trump Administration underscores the antagonism between the 47th president and Mr. Comey.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The charging of the former FBI director James Comey for the third time on the same day that his daughter secured a major victory against the Trump Administration underscores the antagonism between the 47th president and Mr. Comey.
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