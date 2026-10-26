Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Trump offers a positive and optimistic vision of the future.
Published:
Updated:
Relentless and Herculean campaigning by President Trump may well be turning the tide, raising enthusiasm, getting voters out, maintaining a positive and optimistic vision of the future. And defending his record because the lefty press will not.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Relentless and Herculean campaigning by President Trump may well be turning the tide, raising enthusiasm, getting voters out, maintaining a positive and optimistic vision of the future. And defending his record because the lefty press will not.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime