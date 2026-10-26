Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The veteran journalist used his new memoir to rip into the billionaire for slashing the paper’s staff.
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Veteran journalist Bob Woodward lashes out at Jeff Bezos in his soon-to-be published memoir, “Secrets: A Reporter’s Memoir,” claiming the billionaire has been a disappointment as the Washington Post owner.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Veteran journalist Bob Woodward lashes out at Jeff Bezos in his soon-to-be published memoir, “Secrets: A Reporter’s Memoir,” claiming the billionaire has been a disappointment as the Washington Post owner.
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