Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
It marks a vindication of warnings by conservative dissenters from Supreme Court doctrine on same-sex marriage.
The left’s push to grant legal protections to polyamorous relationships is reaching New York City. The city council here is weighing legislation to enshrine “nonmonogamous families” as a protected group under the Five Boroughs’ Human Rights Law. The slide toward legalizing polygamy is the latest vindication of the warning from the conservative dissenters when the Supreme Court found a constitutional right to same-sex marriage.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The left’s push to grant legal protections to polyamorous relationships is reaching New York City. The city council here is weighing legislation to enshrine “nonmonogamous families” as a protected group under the Five Boroughs’ Human Rights Law. The slide toward legalizing polygamy is the latest vindication of the warning from the conservative dissenters when the Supreme Court found a constitutional right to same-sex marriage.
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