Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The family of a Ghanaian man who married an American woman says it is trying to figure out ‘what went wrong.’
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A widely followed Christian commentator who has called for illegals to be deported is about to be removed from America for overstaying his visa, sparking debate among Christian conservatives who say they support mass deportation but also lament his arrest.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A widely followed Christian commentator who has called for illegals to be deported is about to be removed from America for overstaying his visa, sparking debate among Christian conservatives who say they support mass deportation but also lament his arrest.
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