Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Unlike in the last Brazilian general election, Trump did not endorse a candidate in the race.
Published:
Updated:
Close allies of President Trump are rejecting the victory of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil — the leftists who won a fourth presidential term on Sunday — stole the presidential election from a right-wing populist with ties to Mr. Trump’s inner circle. That conservative candidate, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, says he will wage a legal fight to have the results annulled.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Close allies of President Trump are rejecting the victory of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil — the leftists who won a fourth presidential term on Sunday — stole the presidential election from a right-wing populist with ties to Mr. Trump’s inner circle. That conservative candidate, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, says he will wage a legal fight to have the results annulled.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime