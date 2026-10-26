Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The federal jurist sharply tells President Trump ‘no’ on the question of firing line prosecutors.
Judge Jessie Furman’s ruling retroactively reinstating Maurene Comey as a federal prosecutor — with back pay, to boot — doubles as an opportunity for reversal by the Second United States Appeals Circuit. Ms. Comey’s suit surfaces the stretch of constitutional bedrock that concerns the president’s authority to fire so-called “inferior officers” like assistant United States attorneys. The government contends that the president possesses that power.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Judge Jessie Furman’s ruling retroactively reinstating Maurene Comey as a federal prosecutor — with back pay, to boot — doubles as an opportunity for reversal by the Second United States Appeals Circuit. Ms. Comey’s suit surfaces the stretch of constitutional bedrock that concerns the president’s authority to fire so-called “inferior officers” like assistant United States attorneys. The government contends that the president possesses that power.
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