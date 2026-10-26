Burberry — Britain’s most traditional high-fashion brand, famous for its trench coats — is always trying to be bigger, more flashy, more youthful than it ought to be. Its tartan bucket hats and puffer jackets might sell well, but they cheapen the brand, as do the gimmicky accessories and plaid-layered everything that try to turn what was just a signature lining into a logo-mania flex. The runway shows don’t really work either, as they either drift from what made the brand famous, and so feels pointless, or are just styling exercises around how to chic up a trench coat, which is similarly unnecessary.