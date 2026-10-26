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‘Wallace Terry: A Reporter’s Journey from Selma to Saigon’ By Ray E. Boomhower High Road Books, 272 pages

Published: Oct 26, 2026, 02:19 PM ET Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 11:11 AM ET

Ray E. Boomhower chronicles the blood, sweat and tears that went into Wallace Terry’s 1984 seminal oral history ‘Bloods.’

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‘Wallace Terry: A Reporter’s Journey from Selma to Saigon’ By Ray E. Boomhower High Road Books, 272 pages

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