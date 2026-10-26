Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The Trump administration floats the idea of the former Hungarian leader as the next secretary-general of the world body.
News that the Trump administration has been advocating for Viktor Orbán as the next secretary-general of the United Nations is a crackerjack scoop from the Wall Street Journal’s editorial page. It reports that Russia and China “are believed to be supportive” of the idea, “based on prior conversations with Washington, and the plan would be for Mr. Orbán to be their joint candidate.” We are inclined to focus on the virtues of the plan.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
News that the Trump administration has been advocating for Viktor Orbán as the next secretary-general of the United Nations is a crackerjack scoop from the Wall Street Journal’s editorial page. It reports that Russia and China “are believed to be supportive” of the idea, “based on prior conversations with Washington, and the plan would be for Mr. Orbán to be their joint candidate.” We are inclined to focus on the virtues of the plan.
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