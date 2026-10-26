Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
David Beasley recently announced his resignation from the party, saying Trump is dividing the nation.
A former Republican governor of South Carolina, David Beasley, says he will support the Democratic nominee in this year’s U.S. Senate race, Dr. Annie Andrews, after President Trump made “abhorrent” comments about the candidate. Mr. Beasley quit his party last week, arguing Mr. Trump is incapable of bringing the nation together.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A former Republican governor of South Carolina, David Beasley, says he will support the Democratic nominee in this year’s U.S. Senate race, Dr. Annie Andrews, after President Trump made “abhorrent” comments about the candidate. Mr. Beasley quit his party last week, arguing Mr. Trump is incapable of bringing the nation together.
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