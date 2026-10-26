Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The United Kingdom and France could block any nomination with a security council veto.
Published:
Updated:
The Trump Administration is reportedly pushing for Viktor Orbán to become the United Nations secretary-general, but France and the United Kingdom could stand in the way.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Trump Administration is reportedly pushing for Viktor Orbán to become the United Nations secretary-general, but France and the United Kingdom could stand in the way.
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