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By DAVID JONES|
Our new wine columnist on why Burgundy’s best bargain is (still) Chablis.
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“What’s your favorite wine?” Every wine professional fields this question at some point or another. What sort of foolish professional would declare a particular favorite? I’m one such professional because I’ll readily confess my chosen wine is Chablis.
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“What’s your favorite wine?” Every wine professional fields this question at some point or another. What sort of foolish professional would declare a particular favorite? I’m one such professional because I’ll readily confess my chosen wine is Chablis.
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