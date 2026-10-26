Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The Supreme Federal Court decided to order polling stations to accept votes for an additional two hours.
Challenger Flávio Bolsonaro is demanding Brazil’s presidential election be declared invalid after irregularities handed President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva a late reelection victory Sunday in the country’s runoff vote.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Challenger Flávio Bolsonaro is demanding Brazil’s presidential election be declared invalid after irregularities handed President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva a late reelection victory Sunday in the country’s runoff vote.
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