An exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, “Chasing Clouds,” has been squirreled away in a corridor of the 19th-century wing. You could be forgiven for not being able to find it. Here’s a clue: Locate a sizable painting of a sunset with clouds, lots of clouds, and you’re almost there. Arkhip Kuindzhi’s “Red Sunset” (1905-08) radiates off the wall with a spectacular sense of light and color. It’s a showpiece, for sure, and considerably more sensational than the paintings, watercolors and photographs installed just around the corner.