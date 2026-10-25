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By DAVID JONES|
‘Chasing Clouds’ evocatively explores how painters and photographers capture the sky’s fleeting forms.
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An exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, “Chasing Clouds,” has been squirreled away in a corridor of the 19th-century wing. You could be forgiven for not being able to find it. Here’s a clue: Locate a sizable painting of a sunset with clouds, lots of clouds, and you’re almost there. Arkhip Kuindzhi’s “Red Sunset” (1905-08) radiates off the wall with a spectacular sense of light and color. It’s a showpiece, for sure, and considerably more sensational than the paintings, watercolors and photographs installed just around the corner.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
An exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, “Chasing Clouds,” has been squirreled away in a corridor of the 19th-century wing. You could be forgiven for not being able to find it. Here’s a clue: Locate a sizable painting of a sunset with clouds, lots of clouds, and you’re almost there. Arkhip Kuindzhi’s “Red Sunset” (1905-08) radiates off the wall with a spectacular sense of light and color. It’s a showpiece, for sure, and considerably more sensational than the paintings, watercolors and photographs installed just around the corner.
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