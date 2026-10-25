Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The El Salvadorean president has warned gang members that he will do whatever it takes to punish abductors of El Salvadorean team members participating in an international gang suppression task force.
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The case of four El Salvadoran technicians who disappeared in Haiti remains a mystery after the bodies of four individuals who were said to be the men proved to be stand-ins.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The case of four El Salvadoran technicians who disappeared in Haiti remains a mystery after the bodies of four individuals who were said to be the men proved to be stand-ins.
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