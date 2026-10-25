Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The president is pushing back on a report he’ll replace the briefing room with a swimming pool but threatens to move the media ‘to a less obnoxious location.’
Published:
Updated:
President Trump is refuting a report claiming he intends to tear out the White House press briefing room and replace it with an indoor swimming pool, though he acknowledged he may relocate reporters to “a less obnoxious location.”
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
President Trump is refuting a report claiming he intends to tear out the White House press briefing room and replace it with an indoor swimming pool, though he acknowledged he may relocate reporters to “a less obnoxious location.”
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