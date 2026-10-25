Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
A rare loss of narrative control by a politician known for his command of the television medium comes just days ahead of Israel’s national elections.
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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is walking back a rare election-eve blunder that could nevertheless damage his efforts to maintain his position at Israel’s helm.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is walking back a rare election-eve blunder that could nevertheless damage his efforts to maintain his position at Israel’s helm.
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