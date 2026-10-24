Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The Toyota Crown Signia and bZ Woodland are station wagon-style alternatives to SUVs.
Station wagons used to be the queens of the American road, but have been pushed to the brink of extinction over the past few decades by the rising popularity of minivans and then SUVs. Only a handful remain on sale today, mostly from high-end European brands, and none made by American automakers.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Station wagons used to be the queens of the American road, but have been pushed to the brink of extinction over the past few decades by the rising popularity of minivans and then SUVs. Only a handful remain on sale today, mostly from high-end European brands, and none made by American automakers.
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