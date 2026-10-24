Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Nikki Floris and Bradley Benavides accused of concealing their roles in the FBI’s Hunter Biden investigation during 2023 congressional testimony.
Published:
Updated:
Two former senior FBI officials have been charged with lying to Congress about their roles in the bureau’s investigation into Hunter Biden, according to federal authorities.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Two former senior FBI officials have been charged with lying to Congress about their roles in the bureau’s investigation into Hunter Biden, according to federal authorities.
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