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By DAVID JONES|
Raad Alanbagi entered the country legally in 2014, but Homeland Security has yet to say what he allegedly did inside Saddam Hussein’s intelligence service.
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Federal agents say Raad Alanbagi lived quietly in Michigan for more than a decade until his past finally caught up with him. Homeland Security Investigations confirmed on September 13 that agents from its Detroit office had arrested the 70-year-old after an investigation turned up information tying him to prior service as a high-ranking Iraqi intelligence officer under Saddam Hussein.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Federal agents say Raad Alanbagi lived quietly in Michigan for more than a decade until his past finally caught up with him. Homeland Security Investigations confirmed on September 13 that agents from its Detroit office had arrested the 70-year-old after an investigation turned up information tying him to prior service as a high-ranking Iraqi intelligence officer under Saddam Hussein.
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