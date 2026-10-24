Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
In Maine, the average cost to fill a standard tankful of home heating oil is $1,650, about 80 percent above last year’s price.
Ukraine’s noble resistance to Russia’s onslaught is as glorious as Britain’s lonely resolve during Hitler’s Blitz of autumn 1940. President Trump’s situational ethics — what is ethical depends on his situation — has produced this grim serendipity: His enlistment in Vladimir Putin’s criminality is an election-eve illustration of the cascading absurdities of his downward-spiraling presidency.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Ukraine’s noble resistance to Russia’s onslaught is as glorious as Britain’s lonely resolve during Hitler’s Blitz of autumn 1940. President Trump’s situational ethics — what is ethical depends on his situation — has produced this grim serendipity: His enlistment in Vladimir Putin’s criminality is an election-eve illustration of the cascading absurdities of his downward-spiraling presidency.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime