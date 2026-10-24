Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Russia points to nearly 5,000 clean tests, while the WHO, Washington and a grieving mother wait for an answer.
Published:
Updated:
Russia has stamped “case closed” on the death of a young scientist at one of its oldest plague laboratories. Yet, several weeks on, no one outside Moscow can say what killed her.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Russia has stamped “case closed” on the death of a young scientist at one of its oldest plague laboratories. Yet, several weeks on, no one outside Moscow can say what killed her.
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