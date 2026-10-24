Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The impending election is shaping up as a moral victory for President Trump.
Published:
Updated:
Though a reasonably risk-averse commentator, after closely following the tumultuous campaign for the midterm elections on November 3, I am now possessed by an irresistible compulsion to rush out on a limb: the blue wave is a fraud and the Republicans will perform sufficiently well that the endangered minority of observers who have evaded the pale of rabid partisanship will see the election as a moral victory for President Trump.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Though a reasonably risk-averse commentator, after closely following the tumultuous campaign for the midterm elections on November 3, I am now possessed by an irresistible compulsion to rush out on a limb: the blue wave is a fraud and the Republicans will perform sufficiently well that the endangered minority of observers who have evaded the pale of rabid partisanship will see the election as a moral victory for President Trump.
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