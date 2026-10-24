Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The mayor made his first campaign trail appearance with Governor Hochul hours before early voting starts Saturday.
Republican candidate Bruce Blakeman welcomed New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s first campaign event with Governor Hochul on Friday evening.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Republican candidate Bruce Blakeman welcomed New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s first campaign event with Governor Hochul on Friday evening.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime