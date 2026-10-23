Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The president’s campaign tour will take him through four Southern states where Republicans are locked in tough election fights.
President Trump is hoping to energize Republican voters in Florida, where Democrats are increasingly optimistic about their chances of flipping a state that had seemed to drift out of their reach over the past decade.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
President Trump is hoping to energize Republican voters in Florida, where Democrats are increasingly optimistic about their chances of flipping a state that had seemed to drift out of their reach over the past decade.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime