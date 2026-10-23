Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Prime Minister Netanyahu vows ‘unprecedented’ response to a Friday deadly terrorist attack near Hebron.
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“Will a war be launched this weekend to disrupt the election?” That’s a common query here in Israel as final opinion polls are made public Friday.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
“Will a war be launched this weekend to disrupt the election?” That’s a common query here in Israel as final opinion polls are made public Friday.
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