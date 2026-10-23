Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
‘Man’s best friend deserves man’s best tech,’ Anduril founder Palmer Luckey says in his announcement.
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The next generation of American war dogs may start life as cell lines in a freezer, carry edited DNA and go to work wearing armor built by one of the Pentagon’s fastest-rising weapons makers.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The next generation of American war dogs may start life as cell lines in a freezer, carry edited DNA and go to work wearing armor built by one of the Pentagon’s fastest-rising weapons makers.
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