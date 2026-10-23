On October 12, the iconic New York skater-slash-streetwear brand Supreme announced its latest collaborative collection with London designer Martine Rose. This fall collection had the same rave culture and football-inflected aesthetic as their previous collaborations and spanned a range of the usual products — a patchwork leather jacket and shearling coat, various shirts, beanies, and jerseys, along with a JBL speaker and Nike Dunk Low. But what uniquely united them was that they were designed to highlight and celebrate Mike Tyson.