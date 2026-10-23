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By DAVID JONES|
A fall 2026 collaboration with Martine Rose reworked his vintage championship jacket, swapped an Israeli flag for a Palestinian one, and reportedly lost the piece before October 15.
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On October 12, the iconic New York skater-slash-streetwear brand Supreme announced its latest collaborative collection with London designer Martine Rose. This fall collection had the same rave culture and football-inflected aesthetic as their previous collaborations and spanned a range of the usual products — a patchwork leather jacket and shearling coat, various shirts, beanies, and jerseys, along with a JBL speaker and Nike Dunk Low. But what uniquely united them was that they were designed to highlight and celebrate Mike Tyson.
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By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
On October 12, the iconic New York skater-slash-streetwear brand Supreme announced its latest collaborative collection with London designer Martine Rose. This fall collection had the same rave culture and football-inflected aesthetic as their previous collaborations and spanned a range of the usual products — a patchwork leather jacket and shearling coat, various shirts, beanies, and jerseys, along with a JBL speaker and Nike Dunk Low. But what uniquely united them was that they were designed to highlight and celebrate Mike Tyson.
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