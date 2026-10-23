Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Italian-born Ilaria Giugliano tells the Sun she is illegally registered to vote and received a sample ballot in the mail.
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A teenage green card holder has discovered she is an active voter on New Jersey’s voting rolls — despite Governor Mikie Sherrill’s claim that she ordered all non-citizens to be expunged.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A teenage green card holder has discovered she is an active voter on New Jersey’s voting rolls — despite Governor Mikie Sherrill’s claim that she ordered all non-citizens to be expunged.
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