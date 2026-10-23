Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The former head of Europe’s central bank is tracing the unrest in France to the continent’s crisis of growth.
When it comes to the social disorder convulsing France, another wave of which is due this weekend, explanations abound. French failure to assimilate immigrants is a factor, and one that President Trump is spotlighting ahead of the midterms. These columns have marked the “ideological dimension of the violence,” fomented by the far left. Yet the former head of Europe’s central bank, Mario Draghi, is tracing the trouble to the continent’s crisis of growth.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
When it comes to the social disorder convulsing France, another wave of which is due this weekend, explanations abound. French failure to assimilate immigrants is a factor, and one that President Trump is spotlighting ahead of the midterms. These columns have marked the “ideological dimension of the violence,” fomented by the far left. Yet the former head of Europe’s central bank, Mario Draghi, is tracing the trouble to the continent’s crisis of growth.
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