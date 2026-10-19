“Nous dormons sur un volcano” — “we are sleeping on the edge of the volcano.” That was Alexis de Tocqueville’s warning to France in 1848. The riots now convulsing the Fifth Republic ratify de Tocqueville’s farsightedness even if, as the New York Times reports, France is “in a state of shock” over an explosion of riots, looting, and arson. President Emmanuel Macron asked in an address on Sunday “How can French people do this to France?”