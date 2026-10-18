Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Turnout is key to Senate wins next month in a number of margin-of-error races.
With only two weeks until the midterm elections, Democrats have one major advantage over their Republican opponents — enthusiasm. Polling shows Democratic voters are far more eager to turn out to cast their ballots than members of the GOP.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
With only two weeks until the midterm elections, Democrats have one major advantage over their Republican opponents — enthusiasm. Polling shows Democratic voters are far more eager to turn out to cast their ballots than members of the GOP.
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