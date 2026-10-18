Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The country’s president will be at Brussels this week for a NATO meeting where the hybrid warfare threat in and around the Black Sea has been added to the agenda.
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NATO officials plan urgent talks this week to discuss signs that Russia’s hybrid warfare is spreading to the Black Sea nation of Romania after a series of incidents, including drone intrusions into its airspace and drone strikes on two chemical tankers near its shores.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
NATO officials plan urgent talks this week to discuss signs that Russia’s hybrid warfare is spreading to the Black Sea nation of Romania after a series of incidents, including drone intrusions into its airspace and drone strikes on two chemical tankers near its shores.
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