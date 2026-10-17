Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The move has led to some calls for another bill that does not give the president the authority to unilaterally waive sanctions.
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Republicans on Capitol Hill are denouncing President Trump’s decision to waive a series of new sanctions on Russian exports.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Republicans on Capitol Hill are denouncing President Trump’s decision to waive a series of new sanctions on Russian exports.
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