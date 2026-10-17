The galleries dedicated to temporary exhibitions at the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia are modest in scale. But they’ve played host to significant and, at times, revelatory arrays of art. “Berthe Morisot: Woman Impressionist,” seen at the Foundation during the fall and winter of 2018-2019, was a game changer in terms of her standing. Equally eye-opening was an eponymously titled retrospective dedicated to Albert C. Barnes’ friend and advisor, the painter William Glackens. Subsequent ventures highlighting Suzanne Valadon, Amedeo Modigliani, and Marie Laurencin weren’t as earth-shaking, though “Henri Rousseau: A Painter’s Secrets” came close.