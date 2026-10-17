Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Tax filings show a windfall from one donor transformed the balance sheet of the Afghan girls’ education charity, even as executive pay and travel costs climbed.
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For more than a decade, the Malala Fund has traded on a simple promise: Give, and a girl goes to school. This month, many have raised serious red flags over what donors are actually getting for their money.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
For more than a decade, the Malala Fund has traded on a simple promise: Give, and a girl goes to school. This month, many have raised serious red flags over what donors are actually getting for their money.
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