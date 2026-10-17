Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
With its alleged kingpin awaiting trial, the Cartel of the Sun’s accused enforcer still runs Venezuela’s police as Washington is signing oil deals with his government.
More than nine months after American forces hauled Nicolás Maduro out of Caracas, the man Washington once branded the head of a narco-terrorist cartel is a federal inmate in Brooklyn. But the trade he was accused of running has carried on without him.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
More than nine months after American forces hauled Nicolás Maduro out of Caracas, the man Washington once branded the head of a narco-terrorist cartel is a federal inmate in Brooklyn. But the trade he was accused of running has carried on without him.
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