Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
If you’re a parent who thought ‘talking’ means ‘talking,’ read on.
If you’re a parent who thought “talking” just meant talking, you don’t understand the modern relationship vocabulary of high school and college-age youths. The map that takes an 18-year-old from “hello” to “boyfriend” was decoded for me recently, and I share it here with you. That’s the good news. The bad news is that its seven stages are a monument to many of the ruinous ideas inculcated into this generation.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
If you’re a parent who thought “talking” just meant talking, you don’t understand the modern relationship vocabulary of high school and college-age youths. The map that takes an 18-year-old from “hello” to “boyfriend” was decoded for me recently, and I share it here with you. That’s the good news. The bad news is that its seven stages are a monument to many of the ruinous ideas inculcated into this generation.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime