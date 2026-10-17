Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The state Supreme Court’s decision to remove offenders convicted before 2011 —and the omission of disgraced girls gymnastics doctor Larry Nasser — fuels debate about the public’s right to know and offenders’ rights to live among it.
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Michigan’s public sex offender registry shed nearly half its names in the past six weeks, but it turns out the most notorious name many assumed had been scrubbed from the list was never actually on it. The purge has victims and prosecutors asking whether Michigan has lost the thread.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Michigan’s public sex offender registry shed nearly half its names in the past six weeks, but it turns out the most notorious name many assumed had been scrubbed from the list was never actually on it. The purge has victims and prosecutors asking whether Michigan has lost the thread.
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