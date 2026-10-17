Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Capital cases cost far more than life sentences, studies find, and California alone has spent roughly $4 billion extra on a system that has carried out 13 executions.
Six days after Tennessee tried and failed to execute her, Christa Pike woke up in a Nashville hospital bed. Her attorneys said last week that Pike, 50, was conscious and speaking, calling her recovery medically unprecedented. Still, her prognosis is unclear, and they expect a long road back.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Six days after Tennessee tried and failed to execute her, Christa Pike woke up in a Nashville hospital bed. Her attorneys said last week that Pike, 50, was conscious and speaking, calling her recovery medically unprecedented. Still, her prognosis is unclear, and they expect a long road back.
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