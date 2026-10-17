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Tesla’s new thruster-powered sports car will not be ready for sale before 2028.
Published:
Updated:
Elon Musk has often been compared to P.T. Barnum, and the new Tesla Roadster’s launch event certainly looked like a circus. Tesla unveiled the long-awaited electric sports car on Oct. 15 at a SpaceX rocket testing facility in McGregor, Texas, where it could show off its acrobatic abilities, including flying.
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Elon Musk has often been compared to P.T. Barnum, and the new Tesla Roadster’s launch event certainly looked like a circus. Tesla unveiled the long-awaited electric sports car on Oct. 15 at a SpaceX rocket testing facility in McGregor, Texas, where it could show off its acrobatic abilities, including flying.
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