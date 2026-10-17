Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The judge says the president has repeatedly been admonished ‘to no avail.’
Published:
Updated:
A federal judge is threatening to impose penalties on President Trump after he backed out of a deposition in connection with his defamation lawsuit against the British Broadcasting Corporation and said he will not be available until next year.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
A federal judge is threatening to impose penalties on President Trump after he backed out of a deposition in connection with his defamation lawsuit against the British Broadcasting Corporation and said he will not be available until next year.
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